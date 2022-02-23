News / Nation

Comparisons rejected as Tsai, DPP authority warned

Shine
  22:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0
China on Wednesday dismissed comparisons between the Ukraine crisis and its Taiwan region.
Shine
  22:13 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0

China on Wednesday dismissed comparisons between the Ukraine crisis and its Taiwan region, after the island's leader said evidence of Russian aggression was being used to hurt Taiwanese morale.

"Any such comparison showed a lack of the most basic understanding of the history of the Taiwan issue. Taiwan, of course, is not Ukraine," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press meet.

"Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China's territory. This is an irrefutable historical and legal fact," she said, blasting "unwise" Taiwanese authorities for "making the Ukraine issue into a hot topic."

The issue of Taiwan is one left over from the civil war, but China's integrity should never have been compromised and never has been compromised, Hua added.

Earlier, Taiwan's leader Tsai Ying-wen said: "Our government condemns Russia's violation of Ukraine's sovereignty ... and urges all parties to continue to resolve the disputes through peaceful and rational means."

She expressed "empathy" for Ukraine's situation because of the "threat" from the mainland.

Meanwhile, a Chinese mainland spokesperson warned of decisive measures if "Taiwan independence" separatist forces misjudge the situation and make risky moves that touch the "red line."

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks after recent comments from the Taiwan region that suggested "drawing up a constitution" or "amending a constitution" to seek "independence."

He also reiterated that the mainland firmly opposes any plots that seek "Taiwan independence."

Commenting on former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's planned visit to Taiwan next week, Ma slammed the United States for trying to obstruct China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation by playing the "Taiwan card."

Pompeo's visit is a "farce," Ma said. The root cause to the lasting tensions across the Taiwan Straits is attempts by the Democratic Progressive Party authority to seek "Taiwan independence" by relying on the US and attempts by some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China, he added.

No matter how the DPP authority and external forces collude with each other, they cannot change the fact that Taiwan is part of China, nor can they obstruct the historical trend of China's reunification and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, he stressed.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also criticized Pompeo's planned visit on Monday, warning that the DPP authority is "playing with fire and will end up being consumed by it."

Source: Agencies   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     