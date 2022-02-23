No. 1 central document stresses protection of rural women's rights

The document is seen as an indicator of central government's policy priorities, and work on agriculture and rural areas has been a primary issue for 19 straight years since 2004.

The protection of women's rights in the rural areas is high on agenda in the "No. 1 central document" for 2022 issued on Tuesday.

As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities, and work on agriculture and rural areas has been a priority for 19 consecutive years since 2004.

In the sixth part dealing with rural governance, women and children's rights have been highlighted, with an avowed crackdown on pornography, gambling, drug abuse and acts of infringement on women and children's rights in rural areas.

Promoting psychological services and crisis intervention in rural areas has been mentioned for the first time.

China has made significant efforts to protect the rights of women and children. The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) points to the need for caring for "special communities," including "left-behind" women.

Left-behind women are wives living in rural areas who have to take care of children and elderly parents, while their husbands try to make money in cities.

A recent commentary in the People's Daily observed that left-behind women and children can be vulnerable.

"Low legal awareness and discrimination against women and children in some rural areas lead to some women being exploited as tools," the article noted. "This goes against the modern civilization and the spirit of the rule of law."