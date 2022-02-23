News / Nation

No. 1 central document stresses protection of rural women's rights

Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  22:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0
The document is seen as an indicator of central government's policy priorities, and work on agriculture and rural areas has been a primary issue for 19 straight years since 2004.
Lin Lixin
Lin Lixin
  22:25 UTC+8, 2022-02-23       0

The protection of women's rights in the rural areas is high on agenda in the "No. 1 central document" for 2022 issued on Tuesday.

As the first policy statement released by China's central authorities each year, the document is seen as an indicator of policy priorities, and work on agriculture and rural areas has been a priority for 19 consecutive years since 2004.

In the sixth part dealing with rural governance, women and children's rights have been highlighted, with an avowed crackdown on pornography, gambling, drug abuse and acts of infringement on women and children's rights in rural areas.

Promoting psychological services and crisis intervention in rural areas has been mentioned for the first time.

China has made significant efforts to protect the rights of women and children. The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) points to the need for caring for "special communities," including "left-behind" women.

Left-behind women are wives living in rural areas who have to take care of children and elderly parents, while their husbands try to make money in cities.

A recent commentary in the People's Daily observed that left-behind women and children can be vulnerable.

"Low legal awareness and discrimination against women and children in some rural areas lead to some women being exploited as tools," the article noted. "This goes against the modern civilization and the spirit of the rule of law."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     