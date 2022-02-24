News / Nation

Major enterprises in China's Suzhou steadily resume work amid latest COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0
Most of the industrial enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$3.2 million) in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou had resumed work.
Xinhua
  09:16 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0

By Tuesday, over 99 percent of industrial enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (US$3.2 million) in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou had resumed work, according to the municipal bureau of commerce.

As of 3 pm Wednesday, the city has registered a total of 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 asymptomatic cases since new infections were first reported on February 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

The city has taken a series of measures to help enterprises run safely and stably.

Nearly 12,000 industrial enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million yuan resumed operations after the Spring Festival holiday. By Tuesday, over 95 percent of the industrial enterprises' employees had returned to their posts, Wan Li, director of Suzhou municipal bureau of industry and information technology, told a press briefing.

"Currently, more than 30,000 foreign-funded and foreign trade firms in Suzhou are operating normally," said Sun Jianjiang, director of the municipal bureau of commerce.

Since January, Suzhou has established 181 new foreign investment projects and received newly registered foreign capital of US$3.5 billion, with those figures respectively increasing by 11.7 percent and 26 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     