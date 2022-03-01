News / Nation

Construction of mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong completed in 1 week

Xinhua
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
The construction of a community isolation facility located in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, was completed on Monday with the support of the Chinese mainland in one week's time.
Xinhua
  09:19 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
Construction of mainland-aided isolation facility in Hong Kong completed in 1 week
Xinhua

The construction of a community isolation facility located in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, is finished.

The construction of a community isolation facility located in Tsing Yi, Hong Kong, was completed on Monday with the support of the Chinese mainland in one week's time.

Commenced on February 22, the construction of the CIF is the first one to be completed since the fifth wave of the epidemic, able to accommodate over 3,900 patients after being put into use.

The CIF is a combination of modular cubicles, with basic furniture and bedding, air conditioner, smoke detector and fire extinguisher included in each room.

"The construction team has created a miracle for Hong Kong within seven days," said Carrie Lam, chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, during her visit to the CIF on Monday afternoon.

"The construction of the CIF is a test to our team in terms of resource deployment and rapid construction capability," said Zhang Ming, assistant president of China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., the construction contractor that is building the temporary facilities.

Zhang said that they have mobilized all possible resources to Hong Kong for the construction project, including sending 150 engineers and various construction supplies from the Chinese mainland.

Zhang pledged that the team will pay full effort in the construction of the remaining seven community isolation facilities in Hong Kong under the support of the central authorities.

Lam, the HKSAR chief executive, said in a video speech earlier on Monday that Hong Kong will undoubtedly win the battle against the epidemic and resume normal under the staunch support from the country.

According to Lam, the HKSAR government will step up existing anti-epidemic efforts and are currently refining the details of the compulsory universal testing to be launched within March, in order to cut COVID-19 virus transmission chains in a thorough, speedy, orderly and effective manner.

The central government has also assigned a mainland construction team to build a hospital for contingency use in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area to enhance Hong Kong's treatment capability, Lam added.

"The HKSAR government will continue to mobilize all available manpower and resources, and adopt all necessary measures to fight the epidemic," she said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     