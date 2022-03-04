China's anti-foreign sanctions law 'defensive measure' to counter containment, oppression: spokesperson
China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law is a defensive measure to counter containment and oppression and is essentially different from the unilateral sanctions.
China's Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law is a defensive measure to counter containment and oppression, and is essentially different from the unilateral sanctions pursued by some countries, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, said on Friday.
