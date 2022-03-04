News / Nation

China provides most vaccines globally: spokesperson

Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations.
Xinhua
  14:52 UTC+8, 2022-03-04       0
China provides most vaccines globally: spokesperson
Xinhua

COVID-19 vaccines donated by China arrive in Tunisia on February 22, 2022.

China is the country that provides the most COVID-19 vaccines globally, a spokesperson said on Friday.

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one third of the total number of vaccines administered outside China, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

"Among the over 120 countries and international organizations, most are developing countries. The vaccines provided by China have played an important role in building immune barriers and restoring life in many developing countries, and enhanced their capability, confidence and determination to fight the pandemic," Zhang said.

"China will continue to prioritize developing countries as major partners in vaccine cooperation," said Zhang, adding that China will supply another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Afrian countries, of which 600 million doses are provided free, while 400 million doses will be jointly produced by Chinese enterprises and African countries.

"It will help African countries achieve the goal set by the African Union of vaccinating 60 percent of the African population by 2022," Zhang said.

Zhang also noted that China will provide another 150 million doses of vaccines to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries free of charge.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     