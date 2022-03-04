China provides most vaccines globally: spokesperson

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations.

Xinhua

China is the country that provides the most COVID-19 vaccines globally, a spokesperson said on Friday.

China has provided over 2.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for more than 120 countries and international organizations, accounting for one third of the total number of vaccines administered outside China, said Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, at a press conference.

"Among the over 120 countries and international organizations, most are developing countries. The vaccines provided by China have played an important role in building immune barriers and restoring life in many developing countries, and enhanced their capability, confidence and determination to fight the pandemic," Zhang said.

"China will continue to prioritize developing countries as major partners in vaccine cooperation," said Zhang, adding that China will supply another 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Afrian countries, of which 600 million doses are provided free, while 400 million doses will be jointly produced by Chinese enterprises and African countries.

"It will help African countries achieve the goal set by the African Union of vaccinating 60 percent of the African population by 2022," Zhang said.

Zhang also noted that China will provide another 150 million doses of vaccines to the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries free of charge.