China calls for calmness, rationality in resolving Ukraine crisis: FM

  18:16 UTC+8, 2022-03-07       0
Calmness and rationality, instead of moves that pour oil on the flame and escalate tensions, are needed to resolve complex problems, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday.
Calmness and rationality, instead of moves that pour oil on the flame and escalate tensions, are needed to resolve complex problems, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Monday while elaborating on China's position on resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Wang stressed the need to remain committed to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and respect and protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; to uphold the principle of indivisible security and respect the legitimate security concerns of relevant parties; to rely on dialogue, negotiation and peaceful means for dispute resolution; to aim for long-term regional stability and forge a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
