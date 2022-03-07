Foreign professor lauds city's digital culture industry

Geoffrey Alan Rhodes, tenured professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, shared his insights on digital culture and how Shanghai is taking the lead in the industry.

Geoffrey Alan Rhodes, a tenured professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University's Institute of Cultural and Creative Industry, is paying close attention to the ongoing fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

In this year's National People' Congress, Premier Li Keqiang stressed the importance of advancing the infrastructure for the cultural industry as well as optimizing supplies and quality intellectual property products.

To which Rhodes believes education has played a big part in China's rapid development in emerging industries such as digital culture, video games and social media.

Rhodes moved to Shanghai in 2020 and shared his insights on the local cultural industry's digital transformation. He's witnessed the openings of a number of art museums and cultural exhibition centers in the city.

Digital culture is now a huge industry, where video games and social media have overtaken other sectors to become one of the biggest cultural sectors, he said.



