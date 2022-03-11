China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

The fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held its closing meeting on Friday morning.

Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Chinese national lawmakers approved a resolution on the government work report, a decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th NPC and adopted an amendment to the Organic Law of the Local People's Congresses and Local People's Governments.

Lawmakers also approved the 2022 plan for national economic and social development.

They passed a resolution on the work report of the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the Supreme People's Court.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, delivered a speech at the closing meeting of the fifth session of the 13th NPC.