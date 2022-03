Two temporary flights carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in China safely on Thursday.

At 8:02 am, the first flight arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, and the second flight arrived at 11:12 am in Jinan of east China's Shandong Province.

Prior to today, seven temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned to China safely.