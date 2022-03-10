News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 402 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:05 UTC+8, 2022-03-10
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 402 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, up from 233 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 165 were reported in Jilin, 66 in Shandong and Gansu respectively, 21 in Shaanxi, 19 in Tianjin, 17 in Guangdong, and 13 in Jiangsu. The rest of the cases were reported in other nine provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 126 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission.

Ten new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 586 asymptomatic cases were reported Wednesday, including 151 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 112,385 by Wednesday.

There were 4,610 patients still under treatment on Wednesday, of whom seven were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.

