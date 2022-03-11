China calls for supporting Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks, offers humanitarian aid

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in overcoming difficulties to carry forward ceasefire negotiations.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in overcoming difficulties to carry forward ceasefire negotiations, and China supports and encourages all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference held after China's annual legislative session, Li said China is willing to work with the international community to play a positive role for the early return of peace in Ukraine.

Calling the current situation in Ukraine "disconcerting," Li said the pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.

China calls for exercising utmost restraint and preventing a massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Li said.

China has put forward an initiative on the humanitarian situation there and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, and China will continue to do so, he added.

Li also said that relevant sanctions will hurt the world economic recovery.