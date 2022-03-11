Chinese premier meets press after annual legislative session

The premier will take questions from Chinese and foreign journalists via video link.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang started a press conference on Friday after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People's Congress.

A 5.5-percent increase on the basis of over 110-trillion-yuan (US$17.4 trillion) GDP in China today would generate the same amount of output equivalent to the size of a medium economy, Li said.

China will increase government spending and extend tax and fee cuts to enable steady growth in 2022.

China supports all efforts to resolve Ukraine crisis by peaceful means and will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Li said.