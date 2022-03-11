News / Nation

China to make COVID-19 response more scientific, targeted: premier

China will continue to make its COVID-19 response more scientific and targeted based on the epidemic situation and new developments and features of the virus, Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Li said China will prevent and control the epidemic to protect people's life, health and safety to keep up the normal running of work and life, and ensure security of industrial and supply chains.

China has adopted a coordinated approach to COVID-19 response and economic and social development, while actively promoting international exchanges and cooperation, he added.

Noting that it is necessary to deepen the research on novel coronavirus and strengthen the development of vaccines and effective medicines, Li called on the international community to work together to create conditions for the world to return to normal.

China has opened fast-track lanes and green corridors to keep business exchanges and ensure the normal running of companies and projects in key areas since the outbreak of the epidemic, he added.

"We will continue to gain experience and be adaptive to new developments, so as to keep up the flow of goods and personnel," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
