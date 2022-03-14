News / Nation

Chinese vice premier in Jilin, ordering 'most thorough' COVID control measures to curb outbreaks

Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0
Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan on Sunday stressed taking the most thorough epidemic response measures to stem the COVID-19 outbreaks in northeast China's Jilin Province.
Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2022-03-14       0

Inspecting a virus-hit middle school and residential community in the province, Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, urged utmost efforts in testing, quarantine and treatment to stamp out all community infections at the soonest possible time.

Noting the complex COVID-19 situation in Jilin, Sun stressed accelerating the screening of the infected as the province is in a critical period for epidemic response.

All prevention and control measures should be strictly implemented in schools, elderly nursing homes, factories, enterprises and other key locations to prevent cluster resurgence, she said.

Asymptomatic virus carriers should be admitted to makeshift hospitals to prevent the cases from worsening, she added.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,807 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, of which 1,412 were reported in Jilin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
