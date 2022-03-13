Chinese mainland reports 1,807 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,807 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 1,412 were reported in Jilin, 175 in Shandong, 62 in Guangdong, 39 in Shaanxi, 33 in Hebei, 23 in Jiangsu, and 17 in Tianjin. The rest of the cases were reported in 12 other provincial-level regions, the commission said in its daily report.

A total of 131 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, said the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

A total of 1,455 asymptomatic cases were reported Saturday, including 140 arriving from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, had risen to 115,466 by Saturday.

There were 7,230 patients still under treatment on Saturday, of whom six were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.