3rd mainland-aided COVID-19 isolation facility starts operation in Hong Kong

The third community isolation facility (CIF) in Hong Kong constructed with the support from the mainland has been put into operation immediately after it was handed over to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Saturday.

John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government, visited the newly-built CIF on the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities Island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, which provides over 400 rooms with around 1,200 beds for emergency isolation.

The facility, which covers an area of about 24,000 square meters, is composed of modular cubicles, with each room equipped with basic furniture and bedding, air conditioner and smoke sensor, among others.

Designed and built by China State Construction International Holdings Ltd., the construction of the facility was completed in less than 20 days.

Lee said the completion of this isolation facility represents the central government's full support for the HKSAR's fight against COVID-19 as well as the effective coordination of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR to press ahead with the construction. It also represents the achievements after overcoming difficulties with the tireless efforts of the construction personnel.

"As more community isolation and treatment facilities are completed with the support of the central government and handed over to the HKSAR government for operation, we will make the best use of the facilities to isolate infected persons as early as possible to cut the transmission chains, safeguard lives and health, and stabilize the epidemic situation," Lee said.

Among the mainland-aided CIFs, the ones in Tsing Yi and San Tin have started operation, and their room occupancy rate have reached around 80 percent. The other projects in Ma Sik Road of Fanling, Hung Shui Kiu and Tam Mei of Yuen Long, will be handed over to the HKSAR government this month.

The six facilities will provide about 20,000 additional beds for emergency isolation, according to Lee.

On Saturday, Hong Kong registered 15,789 new COVID-19 cases, official data showed. An online platform for the submission of positive rapid antigen test (RAT) results received 11,858 more effective self-reports on Friday.