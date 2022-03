The Red Cross Society of China on Saturday announced that it has sent a second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The new supplies, including food, sleeping bags and moisture-proof pads, left Beijing on Saturday and are expected to arrive in Budapest at 8 pm Beijing time. They will then be transported to Ukraine.

The first batch of such supplies was shipped from Beijing on Wednesday.