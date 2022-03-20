﻿
China's cargo, container throughput rises in first two months

China's ports recorded growth of cargo throughput in the first two months of the year amid the country's steady economic recovery, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

Cargo throughput at ports came in at 2.36 billion tons in the two-month period, up 2.7 percent year on year, the ministry said.

During the first two months, container handling volume at China's ports expanded by 2.9 percent from a year ago to 43.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the data showed.

Last month, China's ports handled 1.06 billion tons of cargo, while container throughput stood at 19.44 million TEUs, according to the ministry.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
