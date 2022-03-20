China's cargo, container throughput rises in first two months

China's cargo throughput at ports came in at 2.36 billion tons in the two-month period, up 2.7 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China's ports recorded growth of cargo throughput in the first two months of the year amid the country's steady economic recovery, data from the Ministry of Transport showed.

During the first two months, container handling volume at China's ports expanded by 2.9 percent from a year ago to 43.6 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), the data showed.

Last month, China's ports handled 1.06 billion tons of cargo, while container throughput stood at 19.44 million TEUs, according to the ministry.