China's first cargo airport completes flight test of air freighter

Xinhua

China's first cargo airport in the city of Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, completed its flight test on Saturday, marking the country's first flight trial of a new airport using an air freighter.

The Ezhou Huahu Airport is also Asia's first and the world's fourth professional cargo hub airport. The passenger throughput of the new airport is designed to reach 1 million, with cargo and mail throughput hitting 2.45 million tons in 2025.

The airport is expected to open to traffic around the end of June this year.

Equipped with two runway and taxiway systems and a freight transfer center spanning nearly 700,000 square meters, the airport will serve as an air cargo hub and feeder airport for passenger transport.