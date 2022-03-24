Rescuers clearing rain-triggered landslide debris at plane crash site

Rescuers have been braving the rain to clear landslide debris and waterlogging while continuing the search and rescue work at the crash site.

Rescuers have been braving the rain to clear landslide debris and waterlogging while continuing the search and rescue work at the site where a passenger plane with 132 people aboard crashed in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Monday afternoon.

It has been raining continuously since Wednesday evening at the crash site of the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft in a mountainous area of Tengxian County, Guangxi.

By 11am on Thursday, rescuers had cleared landslide debris, but the rain-soaked soil continued to make travel on foot difficult. They have laid bamboo frames on the ground to facilitate the rescue work.

In the core area of the accident site, excavators and other equipment are ready to resume work.

The regional meteorological bureau at 8am on Thursday forecast small to moderate rainfall in Tengxian over the next 12 hours, with accumulated rainfall of 5 to 8 mm and a temperature of 12 to 18 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to continue to adversely affect the rescue work.