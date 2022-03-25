News / Nation

China rolls out policies to support grain production

  15:56 UTC+8, 2022-03-25       0
China has introduced a series of policies to boost grain production this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.
China has introduced a series of policies to boost grain production this year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Finance.

The country will issue more one-time subsidies for farmers to help them cope with increasing expenditure caused by price hikes of agricultural supplies, the ministries said.

The ministries will continue to support the development of 6.67 million hectares of high-standard farmland, and provide subsidies for the purchase and application of agricultural machinery.

Subsidies shall also be offered for corn and soybean planting, and the minimum purchase price for rice and wheat shall be raised appropriately to effectively protect farmers' interests.

Meanwhile, the ministries called for building industrial parks and clusters for grain and oil production, thus formulating integrated industrial chains.

Disaster relief funds will be increased to support the prevention and control of pests and diseases, while financial insurance will be enhanced, the ministries said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
