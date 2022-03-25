News / Nation

Dynamic zero-COVID approach effective, necessary

China's dynamic zero-COVID approach has proved effective and necessary in curbing the spread of the virus despite the recent flare-ups of the epidemic in multiple places across the country.

The claims from some Western countries that China is compromising its economic and social development for the sake of epidemic control are largely a misunderstanding of the aforementioned approach.

The essence of dynamic zero-COVID approach features swift and targeted response measures. Once an outbreak is detected, a range of measures are available to nip it in the bud. The key lies in ensuring its early detection and disposal.

The approach contains domestic flare-ups through timely actions before the virus becomes uncontainable and causes greater damage to people's lives.

The principle of putting people and human life above anything else is the reason that China has adhered to the dynamic zero-COVID approach. For the Chinese government, not a single life is expendable in the fight against the virus.

The goal of this approach is to bring the epidemic under control in the shortest possible time with a minimum cost to the society. Dynamic elimination of each sporadic outbreak can prevent it from evolving into a large-scale resurgence.

In addition, timely containment of the spread of the epidemic allows business operations and people's daily activities to return to normality as soon as possible, without seriously affecting the society and the economy.

The anti-epidemic efforts over the past years proved the effectiveness of China's approach that accords with the country's reality.

Both the country's economic performance and COVID-19 response have fully demonstrated the strength and effectiveness of the dynamic zero-COVID approach.

China has effectively responded to regional cluster infections and provided the best protection for people's lives and health as it can. Before the battle against the virus is won, the country will take more effective measures to achieve maximum effect in prevention and control with minimum cost, and to reduce the impact on socioeconomic development as much as possible.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
