Chinese mainland reports 1,217 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 1,217 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission's Sunday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,071 were reported in the province of Jilin, 47 in Shanghai, 28 in Liaoning, 16 in Tianjin, 14 in Henan and 10 in Hebei.

A total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday, said the commission.

Saturday also saw the reporting of 4,448 asymptomatic cases, including 4,333 local ones, according to the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on the mainland, both local and imported, was 143,240 as of Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently undergoing treatment stood at 27,567, of whom 53 were in severe condition. A total of 4,638 patients had died of the virus on the mainland since the outbreak of the disease.