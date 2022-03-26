All 132 people on board China's crashed plane dead: official
22:40 UTC+8, 2022-03-26 0
All 132 people on board China Eastern Airlines' plane that crashed Monday in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region were dead, official sources said Saturday night.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
