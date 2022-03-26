News / Nation

Tailor-made plans help foster sports talents in Tibet

Xinhua
  18:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0
Sports-related people in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region now have a chance to improve their sports knowledge through a raft of lectures.
Xinhua
  18:09 UTC+8, 2022-03-26       0

Sports-related people in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region now have a chance to improve their sports knowledge through a raft of lectures.

The "big heart plan", laid down by China's General Administration of Sport specifically for Tibet, Qinghai and other China's western plateau areas, is aimed to foster more talents in the region for summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games and other international competitions.

Coaches and athletes from all five training bases of Tibet participated in the first lecture on site or via video link on Friday.

"Those people participating in the lecture will benefit from it," said Nyima Tsering, director of Tibet sports bureau. "These lectures will help develop sporting cause with plateau characteristics."

Tashi Dargye has worked as an equestrian coach in the region for 22 years. He realized that an excellent athlete needs competent sports knowledge.

"I learned a lot from similar lectures held in 2018 and then there were more ways for me to give guidance to local athletes at different ages," said Tashi Dargye.

Tenzin Lodro began to practice sports at age 10. Now 19, he is a traditional equestrian.

Tenzin Lodro said he was very nervous when participating in the competition for the first time.

"At that time, my coach helped me relieve pressure through some psychological methods, which made me realize that it is necessary to learn various knowledge as an athlete," he said. "We are keen on such knowledge development lectures to help us grow besides training."

In the lecture, Sonam Tashi, who has climbed Mount Qomolangma many times as a member of the regional mountaineering team, shared the story of Tsering Dradul, a cross-country skier who competed at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Noting the importance of body structure and talent for high performance in sports, Sonam Tashi encouraged athletes to choose their most suitable discipline for breakthroughs.

According to Nyima Tsering, the lecture speakers will include athletes, coaches and experts, and two lectures will be held every month until early July.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     