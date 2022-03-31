Chinese mainland reports 1,803 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 1,803 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the new local infections, 1,340 were reported in Jilin, 355 in Shanghai, 19 in Heilongjiang, 15 in Henan, and 11 each in Fujian and Guangdong.

The rest of the cases were reported in 16 other provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 36 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, said the commission. It added that two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.