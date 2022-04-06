News / Nation

Chief secretary for administration of HKSAR gov't tenders resignation

  20:45 UTC+8, 2022-04-06
John Lee, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, tendered his resignation on Wednesday, saying he plans to run for the upcoming election of the HKSAR's sixth-term chief executive.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR Carrie Lam has received the resignation and submitted it to the central government in accordance with the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

When meeting the press, Lee, who has been the chief secretary for administration of the HKSAR government since June 2021, said if the central government approves his resignation, he intends to participate in the chief executive election which will be held on May 8.

The nomination period for the once-in-five-year chief executive election of the HKSAR began on April 3 and will run through April 16.

Lee, 64, served as the secretary for security of the HKSAR government from July 2017 to June 2021.

