Chinese mainland reports 1,540 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 1,540 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,561 asymptomatic infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Thursday, 824 were in Shanghai, 617 in Jilin, 20 in Fujian, and 13 in Jiangsu. The rest were reported in 16 provincial-level regions.

Besides, a total of 36 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Thursday also saw 22,648 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 22,561 local ones and 87 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 20,398 were reported in Shanghai and 1,649 in Jilin.