Temporary 'pet house' opens in city of Shenzhen

The city of Shenzhen has opened a makeshift care center for pets whose owners test positive for COVID-19 and have to leave their homes to quarantine.

Weibo

The city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, has opened a makeshift care center for pets whose owners test positive for COVID-19 and have to leave their homes to quarantine, Southern Metropolis Daily reported on Monday.



The 1,500-square-meter center, located in the city's Guangming District, can accommodate up to 300 animals with free health monitoring and medical services provided.



A group of pet owners in the city's Shangsha Village asked for help online for their stranded pets when they were put in central quarantine on March 17.

The city's health commission responded that small pets could accompany their owners to quarantine for the time being.

The city has set up two makeshift pet houses since March 18 that house more than 200 animals. A total of 715 environment samples all tested negative during an emergency test on the temporary facilities.

Weibo

Weibo

Weibo

Weibo

Weibo

Shenzhen has returned to normal following the recent resurgence of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron BA.2 variant. Government offices and businesses reopened on March 21.