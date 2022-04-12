News / Nation

China steps up COVID-19 response in schools

Xinhua
  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0
Chinese health and education departments have upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures in schools to cope with the latest outbreak.
Xinhua
  19:36 UTC+8, 2022-04-12       0

Chinese health and education departments have upgraded COVID-19 prevention and control measures in schools to cope with the latest outbreak.

Universities, kindergartens, and middle and primary schools are required to tighten daily monitoring of the health of students and the faculty. They must collect body-temperature reports and follow up on those on sick leave, said the latest COVID-19 response guideline released by the National Health Commission and the Ministry of Education on Tuesday.

They should also regularly administer nucleic acid tests to students, the faculty, and staff.

Schools should have emergency response plans for COVID-19-positive cases so that patients can be swiftly shipped out, risk groups identified and quarantined, and venues disinfected.

Students aged above three are encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccines, and those aged above 18 are to receive boosters.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     