China promotes work resumption in Shanghai to smooth industrial, supply chains

  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-04-15
  22:20 UTC+8, 2022-04-15

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has dispatched a work team to virus-hit Shanghai to promote the resumption of manufacturing activities and smooth industrial and supply chains.

The ministry is working to put in place an emergency coordination mechanism to address concerns related to industrial and supply chains, based on surveys of key enterprises and foreign-funded projects that have been severely affected by the epidemic.

Efforts are underway to pool resources and prioritize the resumption of work in 666 enterprises in sectors including integrated circuits, automobile and equipment manufacturing, as well as biomedicine, it said.

In light of the demands of key industrial chains across the country, the ministry is, together with other departments and local governments, guiding key enterprises to formulate plans for work resumption and epidemic prevention and control.

It is also taking multiple measures to ensure the smooth transportation of key products and materials for the agricultural sector, the ministry said.

