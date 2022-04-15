Shenzhou-13 to separate from space station core module

The Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft will separate from the space station core module Tianhe at an appropriate time and land at the Dongfeng landing site in north China.

The Shenzhou-13 crewed spacecraft, which has completed all its scheduled tasks, will separate from the space station core module Tianhe at an appropriate time and land at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Thursday.

The Shenzhou-13 crew, namely Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu, have been ready for the separation, and the Dongfeng landing site is making preparations for the return of the three astronauts, said the CMSA.