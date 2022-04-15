China launches Zhongxing-6D satellite into space

China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Friday.

China successfully sent a new satellite into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province Friday.

The satellite, Zhongxing-6D, was launched at 8 pm (Beijing Time) by a Long March-3B carrier rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It will provide reliable, stable and safe radio and television transmission and communication services.

This launch marked the 415th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.