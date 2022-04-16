China launches atmospheric environment monitoring satellite

An atmospheric environment monitoring satellite was sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China, early on Saturday.

Xinhua

An atmospheric environment monitoring satellite was sent into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi Province, north China, early on Saturday.

A Long March-4C rocket, carrying the satellite, lifted off at 2:16am (Beijing Time).

The satellite has entered orbit. It will carry out regional air quality and environment monitoring, and provide data support for China's atmospheric environment monitoring, global climate change research, crop yield estimation, and agricultural disaster monitoring.

Saturday's launch was the 416th mission by the Long March rocket series.