Xi replies to letter from university professors on talent cultivation

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, replied to a letter Thursday from senior professors at the University of Science and Technology Beijing (USTB). In his letter, Xi called for nurturing more high-caliber talent to advance the innovative, green and low-carbon development of the steel industry.

The USTB has made great contributions to the development of China's steel industry since it was founded, said Xi. He added that the USTB is celebrating its 70th anniversary, and on such an occasion, he would like to extend his warm congratulations and cordial greetings to them as well as to all the students, faculty members and alumni of the university.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation needs urgently a great number of talented people with moral integrity and professional competence, Xi stressed. He hoped that the professors carry forward the spirit of rigorous research and dedicated teaching, make the best of the school's unique features, strive for excellence, and nurture more high-caliber talent with high ideals, professional competence and strong will to serve the country, who remain true to the Party. In this way, they can make greater contributions to the innovative, green and low-carbon development of the steel industry and the initiatives to build China into a leader in science, technology and manufacturing.

Founded in 1952, then known as Beijing Institute of Iron and Steel Technology, USTB was the first of its kind established after the founding of the People's Republic of China. Days ago, 15 senior professors of the university wrote a letter to General Secretary Xi Jinping to brief him on the school's development over the past seven decades and also express their determination to cultivate more talent for high-quality development of China's steel industry.