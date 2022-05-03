Xi encourages youth to help boost China's aerospace sci-tech self-reliance

Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged youth in the aerospace sector to contribute more to China's realization of greater self-reliance in aerospace science and technology.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a Monday letter replying to a youth team working on space station construction at the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.