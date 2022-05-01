Beijing reports 55 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 51 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and four asymptomatic cases between 3 pm Saturday and 3 pm Sunday, local authorities have said.

A makeshift hospital located in Xiaotangshan Township in the capital's northern suburb was put into use on Sunday, and has received 12 patients, Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a press conference on Sunday.

So far, 40 medical staff, including eight doctors and 30 nurses, are treating 12 asymptomatic cases and patients with mild symptoms in the makeshift hospital, Li added.