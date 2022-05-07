News / Nation

Dates set for China's 2022 national college entrance exam

Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0
China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as Gaokao, will be held on June 7 and 8, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Saturday.
Xinhua
  21:35 UTC+8, 2022-05-07       0

China's national college entrance exam for 2022, also known as Gaokao, will be held on June 7 and 8, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Saturday.

The MOE called for efforts to strictly implement COVID-19 prevention measures and improve contingency plans for possible COVID-19 resurgence amid the upcoming national college entrance exam.

In 2020, the national exam was held on July 7 and 8 after being delayed by a month due to COVID-19, but it was back to schedule last year.

The Shanghai Municipal government Saturday said the city's entrance examinations for colleges and senior high schools will be postponed for a month due to the latest resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Gaokao is deemed critical to social mobility and national talent selection in China. More than 10 million students took the exam across the country in 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     