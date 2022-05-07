China updates livestreaming platform regulations to protect minors

Chinese authorities have introduced a set of updated regulations on livestreaming sector to safeguard the interests of minors.

Chinese authorities have introduced a set of updated regulations on livestreaming sector to safeguard the interests of minors.

The new rules, jointly issued by four central departments, including the National Radio and Television Administration and the Cyberspace Administration of China, were published Saturday.

Under the new rules, minors will not be able to buy virtual gifts for livestreamers with online platforms, and those under the age of 16 will be prohibited to perform as livestreamers.

For those applicants aged between 16 and 18, the consent of their guardians is needed, according to the document.

It requires platforms to improve services for teenagers and stop offering services to minors after 10 pm to make sure that kids and teenagers have adequate sleep.

The document also calls for the establishment of an inter-agency coordination mechanism to carry out further supervision.