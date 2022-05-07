China releases Chang'e-5 payloads' scientific datasets

The payloads include a landing camera, a panoramic camera, a lunar mineralogical spectrometer and a lunar regolith penetrating radar, said the CNSA.

Imaginechina

China has released a batch of datasets from the payloads installed on Chang'e-5 probe, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Saturday.

Public users can visit the website of China's Lunar and Planetary Data Release System (http://moon.bao.ac.cn) to obtain the datasets, the CNSA added.

The Chang'e-5 probe, comprising an orbiter, a lander, an ascender, and a returner, was launched on November 24, 2020. The return capsule landed in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on December 17, 2020, retrieving a total of 1,731 grams of lunar samples, mainly rocks and soil from the moon's surface.