China prepares to launch Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft

  12:29 UTC+8, 2022-05-07
The combination of the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.
Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft is transferred to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site.

The combination of the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft and a Long March-7 Y5 carrier rocket has been transferred to the launching area of the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said on Saturday.

The CMSA said the Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, the CMSA added.

