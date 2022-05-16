News / Nation

Beijing reports 39 new local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0
Beijing reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 pm Sunday and 3 pm Monday.
Xinhua
  21:11 UTC+8, 2022-05-16       0

Beijing reported 39 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 pm Sunday and 3 pm Monday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, told a press briefing on Monday.

Thirty-four cases were detected among people under closed-off management and five were found through mass screening in communities, Pang said.

During the recent mass testing, health authorities identified multiple infections in key industries and venues, including the public transport and courier sector, Pang added.

Cluster infections and hidden transmission sources in communities have increased the uncertainty in Beijing's anti-epidemic fight, said Xu Hejian, a spokesperson for the Beijing municipal government.

The city began conducting three further days of mass nucleic acid testing in 12 districts on Monday to contain the spread of the virus, Xu said.

The national capital has reported 1,113 locally transmitted infections since April 22. It has classified 19 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 25 as medium-risk.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Huizhi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     