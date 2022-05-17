News / Nation

A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns

CGTN
  10:22 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0
On May 13, a day after the anniversary of the devastating quake, artist Han Meilin used vibrant colors to paint a rosy homage to this surprising icon.
CGTN
  10:22 UTC+8, 2022-05-17       0

Zhu Jianqiang, a pig that survived the deadly 2008 Wenchuan earthquake in China's Sichuan Province, has become a symbol of hope among many Chinese. On May 13, a day after the anniversary of the devastating quake, artist Han Meilin used vibrant colors to paint a rosy homage to this surprising icon.

With deft strokes and vibrant hues, the image of an endearing piglet gradually comes to life. Using his paintbrush and rich palette to bring hope to the public, 86-year-old Chinese artist Han Meilin created this jubilant-looking pig to pay tribute to Zhu Jianqiang, which means "strong pig."

This photo collection shows the creative process behind Han Meilin's pig painting.

A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns
CGTN
A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns
CGTN
A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns
CGTN
A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns
CGTN

The artist said he wants to put people in a positive mood so that they can appreciate that every day is a blessing. Zhu Jianqiang survived on charcoal and rainwater for 36 days after tragedy struck in the rural part of Sichuan, forging its fate as a symbol of hope and a permanent part of modern Chinese folklore.

It died of old age in June 2021, but its body has been preserved by plastination. The beloved farmyard animal is now on display at Jianchuan Museum in Chengdu to commemorate the 14th anniversary of the quake.

Han Meilin was born in 1936 in east China's Shandong Province. The artist has made great achievements in calligraphy, painting, sculpture, design and many other fields during his nearly 70-year. Beijing Olympic Mascots "Fuwa," Air China's emblem, animal zodiac stamps are among his myriad creations that have won universal praise.

A symbol of hope: Han Meilin's pig painting shines with petal patterns
CGTN

A file photo of Han Meilin painting.

Han Meilin has a talent for absorbing the essence of traditional Chinese culture and combining many disparate forms. He skillfully integrates realism, abstract, freehand brushwork and various other techniques to create his unique style.

As Han aims to keep blazing a trail in the art world for the years to come, he plans to continue broadening the scope of his work and the depth of his artistic inheritance.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     