Beijing health commission chief removed from post

Yu Luming, director of the Beijing Health Commission, has been removed from his post, Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

Yu Luming, director of the Beijing Health Commission, has been removed from his post, Beijing Daily reported on Wednesday.

On the same day, Yu was also stripped off his title as the vice chairman of the Beijing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, with his membership at the organization annulled.

Last month, the state discipline watchdog announced that Yu was under investigation for alleged serious violations of both the law and disciplines, but no further details were given about his case.

Yu, 60, is a professional psychiatrist.