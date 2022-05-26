Chinese mainland reports 104 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 104 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 48 were in Shanghai and 36 in Beijing.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 104 locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 48 were in Shanghai and 36 in Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Tianjin and Henan also saw 11 and nine new local COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Shanghai also reported 290 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of a total of 356 local asymptomatic carriers newly identified on the mainland.

Following the recovery of 441 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday, there were 3,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases receiving treatment in hospitals across the Chinese mainland.

One new death from COVID-19 was reported on Wednesday in Shanghai, according to the commission.