China activates Level-IV emergency in response to Yunnan floods

China's Ministry of Water Resources on Friday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control over the flooding of some rivers in the southwestern Yunnan Province.

According to the ministry, the water level recorded at a hydrological station in Qiubei County this morning exceeded the guaranteed level by 1.48 meters, as torrential rains lashed the county.

Water exceeding the guaranteed level indicates that flood control is in a state of extreme emergency.

The ministry has sent a working group to Yunnan for flood control.

China has a four-tier flood control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.