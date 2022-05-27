Rescue center boss suspended after delayed response led to man's death

Beijing authorities launched an investigation into May 11 incident and Shunyi District's public health system to find possible loopholes.

The head of the emergency rescue center in Beijing's Shunyi District has been suspended following claims that its delayed response led to a man's death on May 11, the district government said today.

An investigation team has been tasked by the Beijing government and the capital city's health commission to investigate the incident.

The district government reiterated that an emergency rescue should not be delayed or denied under any circumstances.

Meanwhile, a thorough inspection will be launched into Shunyi's public health system to look for possible loopholes.