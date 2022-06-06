News / Nation

Beijing parks see decline in visitors during holiday amid COVID-19 resurgence

  15:09 UTC+8, 2022-06-06       0
Parks in Beijing received about 2 million visits during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which ended on Sunday, down 35 percent from the same period last year, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

Beijing's 10 municipal parks and the national botanical garden received around 558,700 visits during the holiday, according to the center.

During the holiday, parks in Beijing adopted a series of strict epidemic control measures, such as capping visitor numbers at below 50 percent of maximum capacity, said the Beijing Municipal Forestry and Parks Bureau.

Some parks also rolled out various online experience activities, which attracted 6.5 million visits.

