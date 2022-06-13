China renews yellow alert for rainstorms

China's National Meteorological Center on Monday renewed a yellow alert for rainstorms in various parts of the country.

From 2 pm Monday to 2 pm Tuesday, heavy downpours are expected to lash parts of southern China, and some areas in Yunnan, Liaoning and Shandong provinces. Some areas may experience up to 180 millimeters of rainfall.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 80 millimeters of hourly precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The meteorological center has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations, implement traffic control measures in road sections hit by heavy rainfall and guide traffic in water-logged streets.

It has also called for cutting off risky outdoor power sources in low-lying areas, transferring people to safe areas and checking the drainage systems in cities, farmland and fishponds.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.